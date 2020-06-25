JWP warns of quitting PTI-led coalition at Centre

ISLAMABAD: Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) leader Shahzain Bugti and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Aslam Bhutani on Wednesday warned the PTI-led government they would quit the coalition if the promises made to them aren't fulfilled within a week. While speaking on Geo News TV show “Capital Talk”, Bugti said: “If the government is serious about the problems in Balochistan, then the prime minister should pass executive orders, issue a notification and make an announcement on national television.” “The problem with the incumbent government is that they only believe in taking U-turns,” Bugti remarked. Meanwhile, Bhutani said there was a dearth of “treating MNAs with respect”. “We only say respect should be accorded. Ten things may be done while 10 may not come to fruition. We are allies and are independent. For us, all roads are open. If one path does not lead to success, we will choose another. But they must at least accord respect to their own party members,” he said, referring to revelations he had had during conversations with PTI members. Referring to the government's stance of “reviewing” the 18th Amendment, Bugti said he does not agree with it at all. “The 18th Amendment was done after arriving at a consensus with all political parties. The prime minister only has his own PTI views. He cannot develop a consensus for the whole of Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, Bhutani was of the view that whether anyone likes the PPP or not, the 18th Amendment and National Finance Commission award are commendable accomplishments on their part.

“The grant for Balochistan in the seventh NFC award was never before witnessed and will probably never again be seen so we will protect it,” he said.

Last week, the federal government was dealt a blow as Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) leader Akhtar Mengal had announced that his party was breaking its alliance with the ruling coalition.