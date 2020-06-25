PM under the cosh for political reasons

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is unhappy with the conduct and performance of several cabinet ministers, but politically he cannot afford to sack them.

During his 22-month rule, the premier repeatedly resolved to assess the performance of his ministers and allow only those who deliver but the PTI-led ruling coalition’s razor thin majority in Parliament prevents him from taking drastic steps against the non-performers.

PTI sources said that cases of indiscipline and infighting in the party do embarrass Imran Khan but unlike his repute and past record, he avoids taking action against non-performers and undisciplined. The premier finds himself under the cosh, as he cannot afford to lose any of his party members or coalition partners.

During the initial days of his rule, Imran Khan was full of resolve to get the best out of cabinet members but as the time passed, it became a business as usual.

For the first 100 days of his tenure, the PTI had set ambitious targets, which most of the ministers could not achieve. However, no action was taken against any of the ministers.

In December 2018, the prime minister in a cabinet meeting decided to review the performance of all ministries and divisions after every three months. In the same month, some of the ministers were praised for their performance and a minister of state was elevated to federal minister as well but no one was reprimanded or sacked for non-performance. Later, however, the government could not even do the three monthly performance evaluations of its ministers.

In September last year, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a “red letter” to 27 ministries for “critical delay” in the tasks assigned to them. The letter, which was viewed as a final warning and an expression of displeasure, was issued to the secretaries of 27 federal ministries out of a total of 34 ministries. The “red letter” even was without any serious consequence for any of the ministers.

In March this year, the PM while expressing annoyance at the unprofessional conduct of some of his cabinet members had said that sometimes the opposition did not even need to do anything against the government, as its ministers’ statements were enough to land it in hot water.

“When the opposition does nothing, some minister makes such a statement that it becomes difficult to handle the fallout,” PM Imran was quoted as saying during a meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) social media team.

“There are even some ministers who are found more in Kohsar Market than their offices,” he had taken a jibe at ministers. However, again no action was taken against any of such ministers.

In April this year, days after the prime minister had expressed annoyance at the “unprofessional conduct” of some of his ministers, he sought performance reports from all of the ministers, indicating that those who fail to perform up to the mark would be sacked.

According to a media report, later the premier found the performance of many of his cabinet members unsatisfactory and asked them for a comprehensive report on their performance since the time of their taking office.

The ministers were also asked to present a future line of action of their respective ministries. However, again there was no action against anyone.

Now on Tuesday, the prime minister warned his ministers to improve their performance in six months, telling them that in case of failure the situation could slip out of hand.

The News reported on Wednesday that a heated debate took place on a foreign media interview of Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The report said PM Imran Khan had stopped Fawad Chaudhry from further talk, saying the cabinet members should be careful in their discussions and should not spoil unity in the party ranks.