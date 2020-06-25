Nishtar Hospital reserves 216 beds for coronavirus patients

MULTAN: The Nishtar Hospital administration Wednesday reserved 216 beds exclusively for coronavirus patients to cope with rising numbers of the Covid-19 patients.

Addressing a news briefing, Nishtar Medical College principal Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Khan said earlier 144 beds were allocated for coronavirus patients and now coronavirus ICU beds have been increased from 16 to 26 with ventilators and coronavirus High Dependency Unit beds from 16 to 32. He said the strength of coronavirus beds capacity has been doubled from 32 to 64 providing additional treatment facilities to the coronavirus patients.

The MS said fourteen beds have been allocated for Nishtar Hospital staff while 80 rooms for coronavirus suspects at Nishtar Hospital. He said the hospital has streamlined medical facilities for coronavirus confirmed and suspect cases. A screening desk has already been established at hospital emergency where a Post Graduate Registrar is present round the clock for initial investigation and screening of patients, he maintained. Two fully equipped and staffed emergency departments are established. If a patient is identified as corona suspects that patient is referred to corona emergency otherwise, he said. The patients in general emergency can directly go to general wards keeping in view of their clinical needs while corona emergency suspects directly refer to isolation blocks consisting of four wards with 20 air conditioned isolation rooms. The total numbers of isolation rooms are 80 at the block. A pharmacy has been established at the isolation ward, mobile X-Ray and round-the-clock ultrasound facility. All the rooms are fitted with a central oxygen supply system with the capacity of 15 litres per minutes oxygen supply, he said.

The medical consultants, not less than Assistant Professors, are appointed to check coronavirus patients in the morning and evening, he said. The consultants of minimum Assistant Professors from ICU Pulmonology, surgery, gynecology and nephrology are available round-the-clock on call, he added.