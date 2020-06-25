Research finds new cure to stop cancer growth

WASHINGTON: Study author Professor Johann de Bono, head of drug development at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our new clinical trial is the first to test the safety of a brand new family of targeted cancer drugs in people, and it’s encouraging to see some clinical responses even in at this early stage,” foreign media reported. Damage to DNA in cells is believed to be the man cause of cancer, but experts think finding ways to prevent cancer cells from being able to repair their DNA could stop the disease from spreading.

In the first phase of the trial, researchers at The Institute of Cancer Research in London and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust gave berzosertib, either on its own or with chemotherapy, to 40 participants with every advanced tumours. They were then able to establish the doses at which the drug was safe for use in further clinical trials, and found berzosertib on its own caused only mild side effects.

The researchers also found the drug stopped tumours growing in half of participants given the drug when administered on its own or with chemotherapy. The most benefits was seen in participants who received chemotherapy, with 15 of 21 participants seeing their disease stabilise. One patient with advanced bowel cancer saw his tumours disappear and was able to stay cancer-free for more than two years after taking the drug.