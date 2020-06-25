Madina is free of COVID-19

CAIRO: The Saudi Health Ministry has announced the recovery of the last person to have contracted the new coronavirus in Al Ais, meaning that the Al Medina provinc is free of the virus, according to the online newspaper Sabq, foreign media reported.

Al Ais has recorded 13 infections since the first case of the coronavirus was detected in the kingdom in March. All the 13 have recovered, according to the report. Around 30,000 people are estimated to live in Al Ais.

Saudi health authorities have confirmed so far a total of 161,005 virus infections, including 1,307 deaths. The overall total of recoveries in the kingdom has reached 105,175 until now.

On Sunday, a nationwide curfew was fully lifted across Saudi Arabia where all businesses resumed work amid strict preventive measures against the virus under a plan for gradual return to normal life in the kingdom.