Why NASA designed a new $23 million space toilet

CALIFORNIA: The International Space Station is one of the most advanced laboratories ever made. It’s home to the coldest spot in the known universe, “organs on a chip,” a supercomputer, and quantum lasers. And later this year, it will also have the distinction of hosting the most advanced bathroom ever made. Known as the Universal Waste Management System, this high-tech porta potty was under development for six years and cost more than $23 million to build. It is scheduled to be delivered to the space station in a Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo capsule in September, foreign media reported.

Unlike the two bespoke versions currently on the space station, NASA’s new space toilet is designed to work with a variety of future crewed spacecraft. In the near term, it will be installed on Orion, the capsule that will carry NASA astronauts to the moon in just a few years. Melissa McKinley, who leads the NASA team working on the Universal Waste Management System, says that the toilet may also eventually be used in crewed lunar landers or in spacecraft headed to Mars. But before any of that happens, NASA is sending it to the ISS for a three-year test to make sure everything works as planned.

The new toilet is a compact white cylinder that shares many features with NASA’s previous space toilet designs. It has a funnel for suctioning pee, a removable waste compactor

where astronauts drop their droppings, and a seat with a protruding lip around the small opening to help an astronaut aim.