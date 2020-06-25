Toronto reopening subdued as most workers stay home

TORONTO: Canada’s financial capital, Toronto, staged a cautious restart of its economy on Wednesday following a three-month pandemic-driven shutdown as several of its biggest employers kept staff working from home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, foreign media reported.

At the usually bustling Union Station, spitting distance from the city’s financial core and the intersection of Toronto’s subway, the regional train system and bus network, staff outnumbered commuters.

Downtown Toronto streets, normally gridlocked on pre-pandemic weekdays, were mostly free of traffic during what would have been the morning rush hour in the country’s most populous city.

Most people out on the streets wore masks.The PATH, a 30-kilometer (18.6 miles) below-ground pedestrian walkway connecting about 75 buildings, and the world’s largest underground shopping complex, remained silent, devoid of office employees and many retailers still closed.