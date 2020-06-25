Plastic keeps virus, not love away from nursing home

BARCELONA, Spain: Even when it comes wrapped in plastic, a hug can convey tenderness, relief, love and devotion.

The fear that gripped Agustina Cañamero during the 102 days she and her 84-year-old husband spent physically separated during Spain’s coronavirus outbreak dissolved the moment the couple embraced through a screen of plastic film.

Pascual Pérez, her husband, lives at a nursing home in Barcelona, one of the many that locked out visitors to try to shield their residents as the coronavirus killed so many elderly Spaniards. Cañamero, 81, stayed during the country’s nationwide lockdown at the home she and Pérez used to share. During their 59 years of marriage, the couple had never spent so many days apart.

So when the Ballesol Puig i Fabra nursing home allowed visits to resume with the addition of protective screens, Cañamero was among the first to arrive. The husband and wife kissed for minutes through the thin layer of plastic - and their face masks.

Their tearful reunion was repeated several times throughout the day by others, washing other residents, visitors and even misty-eyed health care workers with waves of healing energy.