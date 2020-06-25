Malta MP ousted over corruption allegations

VALLETTA: Rights activists on Wednesday welcomed a decision by Malta’s Labour Party to expel former energy minister Konrad Mizzi from its parliamentary group following fresh allegations of corruption against him.

Mizzi was pushed out in a vote Tuesday evening after refusing Prime Minister Robert Abela’s calls for him to resign. The former minister has long been dogged by controversy. He was named in the “Panama Papers” tax haven scandal in 2016 and his company was later connected to the secret Dubai-based company 17 Black, owned by Yorgen Fenech. Fenech is accused of involvement in the 2017 murder of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia, a charge he denies.

The latest scandal broke Monday after the Times of Malta reported that 17 Black had made 4.6 million euros from electricity service provider Enemalta’s purchase of a windfarm project in Montenegro.