Thu Jun 25, 2020
AFP
June 25, 2020

Two DR Congo public officials sentenced to hard labour for graft

World

AFP
June 25, 2020

KINSHASA: Two public officials were sentenced to three years at hard labour after being convicted of embezzling public funds in the DR Congo on Tuesday, three days after the unprecedented conviction of top presidential aide Vital Kamerhe. Benjamin Wenga, director-general of the Office for Roads and Drainage, and Fulgence Bamaros, head of the National Road Maintenance Fund, were found guilty of diverting money earmarked for unfinished roadworks in Kinshasa and the eastern cities of Goma and Bukavu. Their co-defendant Modeste Makabuza, head of the local construction company SOCOC, was sentenced to one year at hard labour by the Kinshasa-Gombe high court. Like the death penalty, sentences of hard labour are still allowed under the DR Congo’s penal code but are rarely applied. The prosecutors had sought 15-year sentences for the three.

