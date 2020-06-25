Appeals court orders charges dropped against ex-Trump aide

WASHINGTON: The Washington appeals court ordered false-statement charges against President Donald Trump´s former national security advisor Michael Flynn to be dropped Wednesday, handing the White House a victory in a case that was central to the Russia meddling investigation. The court endorsed Attorney General Bill Barr´s extraordinary decision to drop charges against Flynn even after he had twice pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators, overruling a lower court judge who was ready to sentence Flynn. Barr´s May 7 decision to drop the charges sparked an open rift in the Justice Department, pitting him against the judge in the case and the department´s own prosecutors. The move, more than three years after Flynn was first investigated over secret discussions he had with Russia´s envoy in Washington, drew allegations that Barr was doing Trump´s political bidding. But Barr´s decision to drop the case said the FBI´s original probe of Flynn, part of the sweeping counterintelligence investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, had no “legitimate investigative basis.