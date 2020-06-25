Trump’s brother seeks to block niece’s unflattering memoir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: One of Donald Trump´s brothers requested a restraining order to block publication of a potentially explosive book written by the US president´s niece, The New York Times reported. Mary Trump will release her no-holds-barred memoir “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World´s Most Dangerous Man,” on July 28, according to publishing house Simon & Schuster. Robert S. Trump, the president´s younger brother, asked a court in the New York borough to block the book´s publication, alleging that Mary Trump was violating a nondisclosure agreement related to the settlement of the estate of Fred Trump, her grandfather — and Donald Trump´s father. “Her attempt to sensationalize and mischaracterize our family relationship after all of these years for her own financial gain is both a travesty and injustice to the memory of... our beloved parents,” Robert S. Trump said.