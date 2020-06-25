close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
Newsdesk
June 25, 2020

US sanctions 5 Iranian ship captains

World

N
Newsdesk
June 25, 2020

WASHINGTON: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the Trump administration was imposing sanctions on five Iranian ship captains who had delivered oil to Venezuela. Speaking to reporters, Pompeo also said the United States continues to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. Washington, which seeks the ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and most other Western governments have recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader of the OPEC nation.

