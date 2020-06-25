Israeli court jails Palestinian for life over killings

JERUSALEM: An Israeli military court sentenced a Palestinian to life in prison on Wednesday for attacks that killed two soldiers and caused the death of a baby, the army said. A “military court sentenced the terrorist Assam Barghouti to four consecutive life terms,” the army said in a statement. In November, Barghouti was found guilty of a December 9, 2018 attack near the Israeli settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank. Seven people were wounded, including a pregnant woman who gave birth prematurely to a baby who later died. Barghouti was also convicted of killing two soldiers and wounding another soldier and civilian in a separate shooting nearby, four days later, the army said. Barghouti was also ordered to pay “millions of shekels in compensation to the wounded and families of those murdered,” the army statement said. A life sentence in Israel military courts is 25 years.