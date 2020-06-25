Bill to decriminalise homosexuality makes headway in Gabon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LIBREVILLE: A bill to decriminalise homosexual activity is making headway in Gabon, where such contact has been banned for nearly a year. The central African country’s National Assembly voted late Tuesday to adopt an amendment to criminal legislation to remove a paragraph which prohibits “sexual relations between persons of the same sex”, a source close to parliament confirmed to AFP on Wednesday. The text had been introduced by the Senate, the upper house, into a draft law in July 2019. It stipulated that having homosexual relations in Gabon was considered “an offence against morality”, punishable by up to six months in prison and a fine of five million CFA francs ($8,600, 7,600 euros).