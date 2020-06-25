Seven fighters killed in Israeli strikes on Syria

BEIRUT: fighters, including two Syrian soldiers, were killed in Israeli strikes Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. “Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed in a strike on a military center belonging to pro-Tehran militias” on the Sokhna-Deir Ezzor road in eastern Syria, Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahmane said. He said many others were injured, with several in critical condition. Two air force soldiers were killed in another raid on a telecommunications center in the southern Sweida province, he said. Syrian media also confirmed the raids. “Several hostile missiles were fired at our military positions in Kababej, west of Deir Ezzor and in the Al-Sukhna region,” a military source quoted by the official SANA news agency said, using Damascus’ common term for Israeli attacks.