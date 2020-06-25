Millions of migrant workers head home due to virus: UN

GENEVA: Millions of migrant workers who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to return home to already overburdened labour markets, the UN said Wednesday. Migrant workers were left exceptionally exposed to the virus and the economic shutdown it triggered, said the United Nations’ International Labour Organization. “This is a potential crisis within a crisis,” said Manuela Tomei, director of the ILO’s conditions of work and equality department. “Many millions of migrant workers, who were under lockdown in their countries of work, have lost their jobs and are now expected to return home to countries that are already grappling with weak economies and rising unemployment.

The ILO estimates there are 164 million migrant workers worldwide -- nearly half of them women — comprising 4.7 percent of the global labour force. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many migrant workers were unable to return home due to travel bans, and found themselves stuck. Nonetheless, Nepal is expecting around 500,000 people who have lost their jobs abroad to return home, mainly from the Middle East and Malaysia. India has already repatriated more than 220,000 migrant workers, mostly from Gulf states. Meanwhile some 250,000 have headed back to Bangladesh, more than 130,000 to Indonesia and more than 100,000 to Myanmar, Michelle Leighton, chief of the ILO’s labour migration department, told a virtual press conference. Ethiopia is expecting between 200,000 and 500,000 to return by the end of the year.