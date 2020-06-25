Bangladesh cancel SL cricket tour

COLOMBO: Bangladesh have formally called off their Test series in Sri Lanka because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Colombo said Wednesday.

The Bangladesh team was due to play three Tests in late July, but the tour was in doubt because of the worrying spread of COVID-19 across South Asia.The Sri Lankan cricket board said Bangladesh had pulled out due to “the lack of preparation for its players, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza -- who remains in the Test squad -- and left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam tested positive for the virus Saturday.