PCB, players fail to follow SOPs: Latif

LAHORE: Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its cricketers for neglecting to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Latif, in a video on YouTube, said the cricketers that tested positive were practicing without taking necessary precaution. “Players who have tested positive were practicing outside together, so there was bound to be a problem. Unprofessional approach from PCB and players are to blame for these positive Covid-19 tests,” he said.

“I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained my distance with Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep distance,” he added. Latif said that the selection committee will have look over their replacements.