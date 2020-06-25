PCB, players fail to follow SOPs: Latif

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has lambasted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its cricketers for neglecting to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after several players and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Latif, in a video on YouTube, said the cricketers that tested positive were practicing without taking necessary precaution. “Players who have tested positive were practicing outside together, so there was bound to be a problem. Unprofessional approach from PCB and players are to blame for these positive Covid-19 tests,” he said.
“I also went to the ground for one day, but I maintained my distance with Rohail Nazir. You have to follow the protocols and keep distance,” he added. Latif said that the selection committee will have look over their replacements.