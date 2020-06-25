close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

Hafeez claims his COVID test from other lab is negative

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 25, 2020

LAHORE: Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said he has tested negative for the coronavirus a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he was among seven more players who had tested positive for the virus.

Hafeez’s negative reports raises eyebrows over the standard of tests carried out by the PCB from its specified lab.“After tested positive COVID-19 according to PCB testing report on Tuesday, as second opinion and for satisfaction I personally went to test it again along with my family, Hafeez said. The 39-year-old added that his family had also tested negative and attached a picture of his medical report in the tweet.

Latest News