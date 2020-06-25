Hafeez claims his COVID test from other lab is negative

LAHORE: Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has said he has tested negative for the coronavirus a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said he was among seven more players who had tested positive for the virus.

Hafeez’s negative reports raises eyebrows over the standard of tests carried out by the PCB from its specified lab.“After tested positive COVID-19 according to PCB testing report on Tuesday, as second opinion and for satisfaction I personally went to test it again along with my family, Hafeez said. The 39-year-old added that his family had also tested negative and attached a picture of his medical report in the tweet.