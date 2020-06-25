Cricket team’s COVID-19 survivors to be tested again tomorrow

LAHORE: The 18 cricketers and 11 members of support staff, who had tested negative in the first round of Covid-19 test, will report to a hotel in Lahore, where they will be placed in a bio-secure environment ahead of round 2 of testing.

Sources within the cricket board informed that what's left of the original 29-man squad will also undergo blood screening on June 26 and June 27 prior to their departure from Lahore for Manchester.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three Tests and three T20I matches in England. Upon their arrival there, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will also conduct a round of testing.

In the first phase of COVID-19 testing conducted by PCB, 10 cricketers have contracted the virus which included Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz.