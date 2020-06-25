Shakib regrets lax attitude to bookie approach

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan has admitted his lax attitude to addressing a bookie's approach led to his suspension by the ICC last October.

An extensive investigation from the ICC had found the Bangladesh allrounder guilty of failing to report the several approaches made by bookie Deepak Aggarwal, notably on two occasions seeking team information during the 2018 tri-series in Bangladesh in January and the IPL three months later. While the investigation revealed that Shakib had WhatsApp conversations with the said bookie, including asking him to “meet first”, he had only grown suspicious of the latter's intentions much later.