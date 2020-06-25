Lynn, Rashid picked by CPL franchises

PERTH: Australia batsman Chris Lynn, Afghanistan spin twins Rashid Khan and Qais Ahmad, and South African batsman Rilee Rossouw have been picked up by various franchises as overseas signings ahead of the CPL 2020 players' draft.

The draft, which will be a virtual event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has attracted 537 players. The CPL is scheduled to be played between August 18 and September 10 behind closed doors in Trinidad & Tobago, subject to the permission from the local government.

It is understood Lynn has been signed by St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, while Rashid has been snapped up by defending champions Barbados Tridents. Rashid's Afghanistan team-mate Ahmad will play for Guyana Amazon Warriors while Rossouw has been hired by St Lucia Zouks.