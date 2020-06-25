Tyson splits with adviser

LONDON: An alleged Irish gangland figure will play no further role in brokering deals for Tyson Fury fights, the British world heavyweight champion’s promoter Bob Arum has said.The American, 88, told the Daily Telegraph that while both he and Fury “admire and respect” Daniel Kinahan, they had agreed that Arum should handle future deals.Fury has reached agreement over a two-fight deal with fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion.