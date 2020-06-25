2-day online sports training inaugurated

LAHORE: Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated a 2-day online training programme about Sports Infrastructure Development on Wednesday.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, Assistant Director Nasir Malik, Akram Soban of PMU were also present on this occasion at National Hockey Stadium. The 2-day online training is being organized for Punjab’s divisional, district sports officers and coaches under the auspices of Sports Department Punjab.

Addressing the Punjab sports officers, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports Ehsan Bhutta stressed upon the Punjab sports officers to put extra emphasis on the development of sports infrastructure. “Punjab sports officers must attain expertise on the preparation of ADP, PC-I and PC-4 and keep in touch with the Project Management Unit,” he added.

Ehsan Bhutta said all the sports activities are stalled in the country that’s why we have started online training of our sports officers. “Punjab’s all sports officers must avail this training fully”.

Director Admin Javed Chohan, in his address, said that the basic purpose of the online training programme is to improve the abilities of Punjab officers in executing official matters. “Punjab sports officers will be provided complete guidance in solving their problems relating to PC-I and PC-4. Senior officers and experts are available all the time in head office for the guidance of aspiring officers,” he asserted.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Revenue Consultant Iqbal Shahid, Chief Sports Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk, Assistant Director Nasir Malik and Akram Soban of PMU also delivered lectures on their respective topics during the online training programme.