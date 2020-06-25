McDowell’s caddie tests positive

NEW YORK: Former US Open champion Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland withdrew from the US PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship on Wednesday after his caddie, Ken Comboy, tested positive for COVID-19.

McDowell, a February winner at the Saudi International on the European Tour, told Golfweek late Tuesday that he planned to get tested and fly home to Florida.

“For the protection of the field and for my own physical and mental well-being, I’m going to take a test tomorrow morning then jump on a private plane,” McDowell said. “I’m going to get myself out of here, home to Florida and decide whether I need to quarantine myself from my family.”

Comboy took a commercial flight from Texas to Florida two weeks ago after the PGA’s first comeback event following a three-month coronavirus shutdown when McDowell’s private plane proved too small for his group, according to Golfweek. McDowell tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and played a Travelers practice round Tuesday with Shane Lowry and Brooks and Chase Koepka before Comboy tested positive Tuesday.

The 40-year-old from Northern Ireland who won the 2010 US Open became the third player to withdraw from the event. South Carolina and Cameron Champ withdrew Tuesday after testing positive.