Italy hopes for Zanardi recovery

ROME: Hospitalised since Friday in Siena in a critical condition after a road accident, Alex Zanardi already almost died in 2001 and has lived two careers -- first as a Formula One driver, then as a Paralympic champion.

The Italian, who had both his legs amputated in a motor racing accident two decades ago, lost control of his handbike during a race on a Tuscan road and crashed into an oncoming truck. The 53-year-old suffered numerous facial fractures and was placed in an artificial coma.

Doctors have described his condition as stable, but serious, and hope to be able to wake him next week to start assessing his neurological situation. Zanardi has already lived these uncertain hours between life and death before after a terrible accident at Lausitzring in Germany in 2001. After two mixed experiences in Formula One from 1991 to 1994, and in 1999 with Williams, the Italian returned to CART racing where he was series champion in 1997 and 1998.

That day in Germany, his car stalled in the middle of the track after a spin and was struck by another car at a speed of over 300 km/h (186 mph). The impact tore off his two legs and Zanardi lost a lot of blood, with a chaplain giving him the last rites.