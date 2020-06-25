PM should look into cricket’s deteriorating standard: Akmal

LAHORE: Out-of-favour cricketer Kamran Akmal has pointed out that Prime Minister Imran Khan, being the Patron Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should inquire from PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani why the standard of cricket in the country is deteriorating.

Akmal, 38, considered one of the better wicket-keeper batsmen, was unable to find a spot even in the sizable 29-man squad for the upcoming tour. He was ruing that and wondering why he is on the outs with the selectors when he made the remark about Mani. Quoted by Geo, Akmal expressed his disappointment at being constantly ignored despite what he said were his stellar performances in the domestic circuit. “I am not getting a chance despite my performances. The way I have been treated over the last five years is no secret,” he said.

Akmal, however, did not opt for a head-on collision with the incumbent set-up, saying that he hopes Misbah-ul-Haq's regime would treat him differently as compared to the Mickey Arthur and co.

Akmal, in theory, is in direct competition with Mohammad Rizwan and Sarfraz Ahmed for the sole wicketkeeping spot in the national team. His batting prowess means through that he believes more than one of the three can play in the same line-up.