Doctor escapes gun attack in Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood

A doctor narrowly escaped an attack in the Jamshed Quarters neighbourhood on Tuesday night when two men wearing surgical masks shot at him at least twice.

A case (FIR No. 458/20) was registered against the unidentified suspects at the Jamshed Quarters police station on Wednesday on the complaint of Dr Tabraiz Ahmed Khan. Dr Khan told the police that he was a resident of the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood. He said that after closing his clinic in the same area, he was on his way to his brother’s clinic.

The doctor said that after reaching Jigar Muradabadi Road, he parked his car and got out of the vehicle. That was when one of the two suspects on a motorbike opened fire on him, he added.

He said the suspects, who were wearing surgical masks, shot at him at least twice but he narrowly escaped. He added that the men intended to kill him but he managed to run to his brother’s clinic.

Police officials said that failing to gun down their target, the motorcyclists fled the scene of the crime. They added that a case has been registered and further investigation is under way.