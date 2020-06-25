Southampton looking up not down, says Hasenhuttl

LONDON: Ralph Hasenhuttl’s attention is on moving up the table rather than merely reaching the 40-point mark when Southampton look to compound Arsenal’s woes.

Saints returned from the coronavirus suspension with a bang at Carrow Road last Friday, when Danny Ings, Stuart Armstrong and Nathan Redmond scored in a deserved 3-0 win against Norwich.

Hasenhuttl’s men are now preparing to step out at St Mary’s for the first time since March, with Arsenal arriving on the back of a heavy 3-0 loss at Manchester City and galling 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton.

Victory on Thursday would take Southampton level with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners on 40 points -- a remarkable feat for a side humbled 9-0 at home by Leicester in October -- but safety is not enough for their Austrian head coach.

“We want to take as much points as possible in the last eight games,” Hasenhuttl said. “The more wins we take the higher we climb in the table so we know that for relegation I think we are in a very good position now. It’s quite unlikely that we get relegated, I think.”

He added: “One more win and we have 40 points and with 40 points we are almost sure we are safe – but there’s more to get for us and when we show the behaviours we showed in the last game and during the whole pre-season. I was quite happy with the way the team worked on the pitch.”