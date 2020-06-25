Bad decision

According to media reports, our government is mulling over a proposal to shift the cost burdens of technical and administrative inefficiencies in the power sector on to electricity consumers. This is an ill-advised move for a host of reasons. First, the consumers are already drowning under the heavy burden of their electricity bills and any further increase will only add to their endless miseries. Second, the additional burden will have to be borne by law-abiding consumers and not by those who have been stealing electricity from the grid or not paying their bills. Third, it will also be akin to condoning the prevailing inefficiencies in the system and malpractices by unscrupulous consumers. Fourth, it may also further encourage consumers to desert the grid, partially or entirely, by installing their own rooftop PV systems, and thus further suppressing the low electricity demand growths across the country. Last but not the least, it will further reinforce the growing feeling in the country that the present government is either utterly incompetent in managing the major national issues or is cruelly insensitive to the plight of common citizens who are miserably struggling to make ends meet.

One sincerely hopes that wisdom will prevail and the government, instead of such thoughtless and bound-to-backfire decisions, will focus on addressing the real issues head-on, that is, institutional mismanagement, technical inefficiencies, excessive pilferage of electricity, and non-payment of bills.

M Shahid Rahim

Bahawalpur