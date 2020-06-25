Indian troops arrest four youths in Sopore

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops arrested four youths in Sopore town during nocturnal raids, besides continuing cordon and search operations in several districts of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops continued their massive cordon and search operations in several areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Islamabad districts. Police officer Dilbagh Singh told the media that around a dozen operations were being conducted every day in the valley.