close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 25, 2020

Indian troops arrest four youths in Sopore

World

 
June 25, 2020

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops arrested four youths in Sopore town during nocturnal raids, besides continuing cordon and search operations in several districts of occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian troops continued their massive cordon and search operations in several areas of Srinagar, Baramulla, Kupwara, Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama and Islamabad districts. Police officer Dilbagh Singh told the media that around a dozen operations were being conducted every day in the valley.

Latest News

More From World