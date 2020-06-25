Britain to get first ‘all-hydrogen’ bus town

LONDON: The UK’s first all-hydrogen bus town will be trialled, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has revealed. He said the pilot scheme will be a “fantastic innovation” as part of efforts to clean up transport.

Hydrogen-fuelled vehicles produce no pollution from their exhausts, with water the only emission. The announcement comes just weeks after the Government launched a £50 million scheme to create the country’s first all-electric bus town.

Local authorities are being urged to apply for the grant to help pay for a new fleet of up to 200 electric buses. Shapps told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee: “All-electric bus towns would obviously be fantastic from an air quality point of view.

“I can also tell the committee that I will be following that up with an announcement in the future about going for hydrogen buses, a hydrogen bus town experiment.” He added: “The advantage again of not being on a bus or sat behind a bus which is spewing out goodness knows what will be a fantastic innovation. “We’ve talked quite a bit about electric before but I’m very, very keen that we push hydrogen, which would could be a British-manufactured bus as well.” Jo Bamford, who owns hydrogen energy producer Ryse Hydrogen and bus manufacturer Wrightbus, said: “We’re delighted that the Secretary of State shares our vision and belief that the UK can lead the world in hydrogen technology.

“As the producer of the world’s-first double decker hydrogen bus, we have been encouraging the Government to consider a hydrogen bus town as we believe this will be a brilliant showcase of the vital role that zero-emission hydrogen buses – all of which can be produced and manufactured in the UK – can play in improving air quality. Hydrogen buses are essential for longer routes and heavy usage, as they can do many more miles thaan an electric bus and take only five minutes to be refuelled.”