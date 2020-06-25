Virus death toll nears half a million as cases surge in US, Latin America

WASHINGTON: Coronavirus cases are surging across large parts of the United States and in Latin America, according to experts and figures, highlighting how far the world remains from stopping the pandemic as the global death toll neared half a million on Wednesday.

Six months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, the World Trade Organisation warned on Tuesday that the outlook for the world economy over the next two years remains “highly uncertain”, and that global trade is expected to see a huge coronavirus-driven plunge in the second quarter. The number of deaths worldwide from the outbreak has surged past 477,000, a doubling of the toll in less than two months, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday.

Europe remains the worst-hit region with over 194,000 dead from more than 2.5 million cases. The continent has been loosening travel restrictions following a brutal few months when it was the epicentre of the pandemic.

Russia on Wednesday held grand World War II commemorations, presided over by President Vladimir Putin, which were postponed from the traditional date of May 9 due to the outbreak. The Kremlin said safety precautions were being taken in the lead-up to the parade — but participants were not wearing masks and there is still a ban on mass gatherings in Moscow.

Just a day after the biggest lifting of the restrictions yet in England, medical experts on Wednesday warned the British government to prepare for the “real risk” of a second wave.

And tennis was hoping to follow team sports like football back into arenas and stadiums, but the positive tests of Novak Djokovic and three others have dampened its prospects.

The United States has recorded more deaths than any other nation, with more than 121,000 from over 2.3 million cases. White House adviser Anthony Fauci warned the next two weeks would be “critical to our ability to address... surgings” in Florida, Texas and other states. With the parts of the United States unable to contain the pandemic, the European Union was considering blocking US travellers as it reopens its borders to tourism, the New York Times reported.

Latin America has been one of the world’s worst hotspots for weeks, and the number of deaths there and in the Caribbean surpassed 100,000, according to an AFP tally. Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has flouted containment measures and described the virus as a “little flu”, is officially the worst-hit country after the United States.