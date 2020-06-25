UK population hits 66.8m, with slowest growth rate for 15yrs

LONDON: The estimated population of the UK has hit 66.8 million after growing at the slowest rate for 15 years, official figures show.

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Wednesday, there was an estimated 66,796,807 people living in the country at the end of June last year. The population growth rate over the 12 months to the middle of 2019 was 0.5 per cent, the slowest since mid-2004, the ONS said. It said decreasing numbers of births and net international migration has contributed to the growth rate figure. The year to mid-2019 saw the fewest births since mid-2005, at 722,000. The ONS said net international migration of 231,000 people was 44,000 fewer than in the year to mid-2018. This change was a result of 17,000 fewer immigrants arriving than in the previous year (a 3 per cent decrease) and 28,000 more emigrants (an 8 per cent increase).

Meanwhile, there were 593,000 deaths in the year to mid-2019, 5 per cent fewer than in the previous years. According to the ONS, in mid-2019, there were an estimated 12.4 million people aged 65 years and over — 18.5 per cent of the population — while 2.5 per cent of people were aged 85 or older.

The highest proportions of older people were most commonly found in coastal areas of southern and eastern England, the ONS said. The country’s age groups are changing at sharply different rates, figures also suggest.

While the number of children (those aged under six) increased by 8 per cent between mid-2009 and mid-2019, the number of people aged 65 and over went up by 23 per cent, while those aged 70 and over jumped by 25 per cent.

The working age population — those 16 to 64 years — showed the lowest growth of any age group over this period, rising by just 3 per cent. The average (median) age for the population of the UK in mid-2019 was 40.3 years — one year higher than it was in mid-2009. The UK’s population also appears to have an uneven spread, with the density ranging from 5,700 people per square kilometre across London to fewer than 50 people per square kilometre in the UK’s most rural local authorities, the ONS said.

When looking at local authority areas across the UK, the largest population growth from mid-2018 to mid-2019 was recorded for the City of London (up 11.7 per cent), followed by Camden (3.0 per cent) then South Derbyshire, Dartford and Tewkesbury (all 2.6 per cent).

The ONS data also revealed that Northern Ireland saw the fastest population growth of the four nations of the UK, rising by 0.64 per cent from mid-2018 to mid-2019. Meanwhile, England saw estimated growth of 0.55 per cent, followed by Scotland (0.46 per cent) and Wales (0.45 per cent).