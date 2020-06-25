Punjab places seven more areas of Lahore under lockdown

LAHORE: The Punjab government said on Wednesday it was quarantining seven more areas in Lahore to stem the further spread of the coronavirus as the number of Covid-19 cases across the country reached nearly 189,000.

In another development, Emirates has temporarily suspended passenger services to Pakistan after passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

The areas which were to be sealed completely from midnight were Gulshan-e-Ravi, Faisal Town, Gulberg, Model Town, DHA, and Garden Town, according to Geo News. On June 15, seven localities of the provincial capital were sealed.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the decision was made to seal the areas because cases were surging and standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being ignored in the said areas.

Punjab has 69,356 confirmed cases, of which nearly 50,000 are active cases. Nearly half of the country’s 3,755 deaths come from Punjab (1,516).

“Hopefully, if SOPs are implemented in a week, there will be a clear reduction in coronavirus cases,” she said, adding that the government was doing its best to ensure economic activity as well as the safety of citizens.

She deplored that most SOP violations were being reported from marketplaces and business centres and urged people to abide by government advice and wear masks in public. “We are fulfilling our responsibility but the people are also responsible in combating the contagious disease,” the minister stressed.

“We have tried to improve the current circumstances [and] the situation is under control,” Rashid added.

Meanwhile, Emirates on Wednesday announced it had temporarily suspended its passenger services to Pakistan after passengers from the country tested positive for coronavirus.

“Following the announcement of positive Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong relating to certain passengers who travelled on our flights, Emirates has taken the decision to temporarily suspend passenger services from Pakistan, from June 24,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to The Khaleej Times.

Stating that the airline was working hard to resume services to the country, it said cargo and repatriation flights to Pakistan will continue as per the announced schedule.

According to the airline, 26 passengers on-board an Emirates flight to Hong Kong had tested positive for Covid-19. These passengers were from Pakistan and had transited through Dubai airport before boarding another flight for Hong Kong.

The development comes as Pakistan recorded 3,892 new cases, taking the tally to 188,926. There were 60 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the government’s official morning update.

However, a Geo News research report found that the number of coronavirus patients in the country may reach four million in the next two months.

The rapid increase in the number of coronavirus patients has put a question mark over official data owing to lack of facilities to test all suspected virus cases, with medical experts warning that a surge in deaths and number of patients indicate the looming danger.

The Geo News research report is based on experts’ comments and analysis of data collected from four big cities of the country.

Pakistan Medical Association’s Lahore chapter president Professor Ashraf Nizami has expressed concern over the upcoming situation, saying that the number of coronavirus patients may reach up to four million while the death toll may rise to 80,000.