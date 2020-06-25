close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
No England positives from ECB virus tests ahead of Windies series

LONDON: No England cricketer tested positive for the coronavirus prior to a training group assembling at the Ageas Bowl ahead of next month’s Test series against the West Indies, it was announced Wednesday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said all results came back negative from 702 tests carried out on players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff, venue staff and hotel staff from June 3-23.

However, that figure does not include the second test of England fast bowler Jofra Archer, whose result will be known on Thursday.

