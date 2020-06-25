Djokovic slammed over coronavirus ‘horror show’

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic was widely condemned for hosting a tennis exhibition where he was one of four players to test positive for the coronavirus, a lapse that sent shudders through a sport struggling to get back on its feet.

The world number one on Tuesday issued an unstinting apology for the now-cancelled Adria Tour in the Balkans, where social distancing was minimal and matches were played in front of thousands of fans.

Djokovic, 33, said he is “so deeply sorry” that the tournament “caused harm”. His wife Jelena has also tested positive after the couple travelled back from Croatia to Belgrade to be tested.

Among the scathing criticism of Djokovic, there were questions about whether he, or tennis, should be allowed back on any court in the near future.

Many voiced concerns over attempts to restart professional tournaments in August, including the US Open which is scheduled to begin on August 31.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after taking part in the Adria Tour event in Croatia, where players embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, so often in the crosshairs for his own on-court indiscretions, said the incident was pure “stupidity”.

“Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ — this takes the cake,” tweeted the world number 40.

Britain’s Andy Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner who has known Djokovic since their junior days, said: “I don’t think it has been a great look for tennis.”

“In hindsight, it’s not something that should have gone ahead,” Murray told reporters.

“Some people have said maybe this has put the US Open in doubt — which it may well do. But the measures and the protocols they have in place at the USTA (United States Tennis Association) are different to Serbia and Croatia. No fans for a start.”