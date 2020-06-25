Rifts within?

The vague speculation that has been circulating across the media and over television talk shows for some months about a potentially destructive internal breakdown in cohesion and unity within the PTI is proving now to be accurate. Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, in a surprisingly candid interview to VOA, has said that there has been vicious infighting within the cabinet, that two senior members of the cabinet who had previously both served in the highest decision-making forum of the land consistently worked against each other, that the current planning minister and head of the NCOC Asad Umar had been ousted by another minister and that the PTI ship was in danger of sinking simply because of the weight of its own internal differences. In the past, Imran Khan has said in public that governments crumbled when there was no strong leader, and warned a cabinet meeting that it now had only months to perform or face the possibility of an opposition that was stronger than itself.

We seem to now be witnessing such a debacle. These are not the usual remarks of serving ministers. Following the interview, a volatile cabinet meeting is said to have taken place with some of Chaudhry’s remarks challenged and at least one minister asking that he be rebuked for making such comments over the media. The PTI is already facing some developing rifts with several allies. But what would damage it far more is a continued battle within itself. And it is obvious things are not happy within the ruling party's ranks. Even MNAs and MPAs have been heard criticizing the leadership, its style or the performance of the government. At least one has done so on the floor of the National Assembly.

Criticism has also been heard within the party about the number of advisers rather than elected persons who have grown close to the prime minister and act as his core team. At the same time, there is continued criticism of one member of the party after the other coming forward with obviously misinformed views on crucial issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Imran Khan has consistently attempted to come across as a strong, confident leader and has in his years of campaign to assume that spot claimed he would be able to lead far better than any of our other more recent heads of government. That claim seems to now be dithering in the face of some very open criticisms. Chaudhry's interview seems to suggest that, while Imran is considered the undisputed leader for the party, other members of the cabinet could do with some lessons on how to work together in harmony. This is hardly a sign of good leadership. A leader builds harmony, unity and strength. A failure in this respect is a disaster that is usually welcomed with open arms by the opposition.