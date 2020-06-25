Smart solutions

This refers to the letter ‘Cut costs’ (June 24) by Dr Najeeb A Khan. The writer has made a suggestion about overstaffing in the government. He has not apprised as to how many government employees need to be laid off and what would be the cost savings to achieve reduction in the budget deficit and curb the borrowings. Also, he has not advised the timeframe required to employ technology and train the people for newer ways of doing work and save manpower costs from overstaffing.

Even if all the government employees are laid off, the saving would be a fraction of the budget deficit. However, politically it would not be a wise decision to lay off a large segment of the employees at this juncture when unemployment is at the highest level. We need smart ideas and out-of-the-box solutions.

Erum A Baig

Karachi