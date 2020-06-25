close
Thu Jun 25, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
June 25, 2020

Science matters

Newspost

 
June 25, 2020

I think Minister for Science & Technology Ch Fawad Hussain has a very strong case when he says that the task of announcing the Eid chand etc be assigned to scientists and the Pakistan Meteorological Department who can predict and forecast very accurately the appearance of the new moon on any horizon of Pakistan.

By doing away with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, we shall not only save millions that are spent on the logistics of the committee when it assembles but also dispel the usual controversies between various muftis of Pakistan.

Col (r) Syed Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi

Latest News

More From Newspost