Science matters

I think Minister for Science & Technology Ch Fawad Hussain has a very strong case when he says that the task of announcing the Eid chand etc be assigned to scientists and the Pakistan Meteorological Department who can predict and forecast very accurately the appearance of the new moon on any horizon of Pakistan.

By doing away with the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, we shall not only save millions that are spent on the logistics of the committee when it assembles but also dispel the usual controversies between various muftis of Pakistan.

Col (r) Syed Riaz Jafri

Rawalpindi