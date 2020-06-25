tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
John Donne in his poem 'For whom the bell tolls' wrote "Each man's death diminishes me, For I am involved in mankind. Therefore, send not to know For whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee." The tragic and heart-wrenching act of yet another lynching of a Muslim in India has sent shockwaves around the country and beyond.
The brutal killing of a young Muslim by blaming him of spreading corona in the area is beyond justification. This act of violence took place at a time when India is taking a seat in the United Nations Security Council. What travesty of justice. The world must not turn a blind eye to the brutality and atrocities being inflicted upon Muslims in India.
Iftikhar Mirza
Islamabad