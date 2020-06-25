John Donne in his poem 'For whom the bell tolls' wrote "Each man's death diminishes me, For I am involved in mankind. Therefore, send not to know For whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee." The tragic and heart-wrenching act of yet another lynching of a Muslim in India has sent shockwaves around the country and beyond.

The brutal killing of a young Muslim by blaming him of spreading corona in the area is beyond justification. This act of violence took place at a time when India is taking a seat in the United Nations Security Council. What travesty of justice. The world must not turn a blind eye to the brutality and atrocities being inflicted upon Muslims in India.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad