Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s recent interview on VOA was a painful breath of fresh air. It points to disciplinary and governance issues originating from before the PTI came to power (remember Justice Wajihuddin Ahmed’s work?). I couldn’t help but reminisce about the fanfare when the PTI came to power in 2018. People had waited hours to vote for the first time in their life. There was much celebration about a 'new' Pakistan. People were saying now that an honest person is at the helm of affairs, people will start paying their taxes and foreign remittances would go through the roof. While it was possible, two years later, nothing of the sort has happened.

I think sometimes one hard decision could have changed this nation’s trajectory. Just one politician, one colonel’s wife, one tax thief, one cartel, one corrupt judge going through a public trial. Just one leader to do a few hard things – but we can’t seem to do that and the nation dies a hundred deaths every day.

Hasan Raza

Karachi