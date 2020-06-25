Blind murder traced; killer held

Islamabad: Homicide Unit of Rural Circle Police has traced a blind murder case and arrested a person allegedly involved in it, a police spokesman said.

He said that, DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed ordered to trace blind murder of Mirza Chan Zaib Anjum committed on March 29, 2020 in area of Lohibher police station.

In the light of DIG (Operations) orders, SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi including Homicide Unit’s Inspector Tadsaq Hussain Shah, SHO Lohibher police station Sub-Inspector Shahid Zaman, Homicide Sub-Inspectors Ghulam Rasool, Fakher Abbas, Constable Qaser Mehmood and others from Homicide Unit. This team collected the evidences about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Shahbaz Manzoor