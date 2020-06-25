NUST ranked 41st in top 50 varsities

Islamabad : Coinciding with the celebrations prompted by the university’s gigantic leap amongst the world’s elite Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has indexed yet another booming success by landing amongst the top 50 young universities of the world, as per Top 50 under 50 (2021) QS University Rankings released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), UK, on Wednesday.

NUST has been ranked #41 in the world, ascending 10 positions from its last year’s ranking of # 51. For the past 5 years, NUST has been consistently making headway in this ranking category against a very competitive global higher education environment, soaring from its standing between 81-90 HEIs in 2016 to its present absolute position of #41.