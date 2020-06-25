2 deaths, 322 more test positive from twin cities

Rawalpindi : The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 claimed another two lives here in the federal capital though no patient died of the illness in Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours however addition of pending death cases to the district’s dashboard took total number of deaths from twin cities to 349.

In last 24 hours, as many as 322 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 16,282 on Wednesday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Wednesday reveals that addition of 22 deaths to Rawalpindi district’s dashboard took death toll from district to 241. According to provincial health department, the deaths were pending cases and had not been added to the district’s data earlier.

Not a single patient died of COVID-19 in the district in last 24 hours however addition of pending death cases has taken total number of deaths caused by the illness to 241, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He said as many as 58 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 4,799 of which 2,341 have already been discharged after treatment while 712 have been undergoing treatment at both the public and private healthcare facilities across the district.

At present, a total of 1,504 confirmed patients of COVID-19 are in isolation at their homes while another 5600 persons have been under home quarantine in Rawalpindi district, he added.

To date, a total of 349 patients have died of the disease in the twin cities including 108 from Islamabad Capital Territory and 241 from Rawalpindi district. Of a total of 16,282 patients so far reported from the region, as many as 7,353 patients have already recovered from the illness while there were a total of 8580 active cases of the disease in the twin cities including 2,217 in the district and 6,363 in ICT.

In last 24 hours, 264 new patients were tested positive for the disease from ICT taking tally to 11,483 of which 5,012 have so far recovered.