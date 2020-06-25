No Olympic flame display

TOKYO: The organisers of the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday said that they have no plans to restart Olympic flame display or other mass participation events.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said: “We have no particular timing to start our events.”

The Olympic flame has been kept in a secure location in Tokyo after the public display in Fukushima was suspended in March.

According to a roadmap approved by the IOC two weeks ago, the postponed events will be resumed in March 2021 and the Olympic torch relay to be held from March to July.

Takaya said he was very much “encouraged” to see that Japan’s professional baseball league has started while the country’s J-League football competitions will also resume this weekend.

“We will have to monitor the situation carefully,” he said, adding that Tokyo 2020 does not have any “concrete” plans.