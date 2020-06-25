Hafeez’s second Covid-19 test ‘negative’

ISLAMABAD: All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez’s Covid-19 test from a private laboratory that turned out negative a day after he tested positive officially has raised concerns about the authenticity of all tests conducted under the medical department of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Hafeez in a Tweet on Wednesday afternoon said: “After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday, as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe.”

Hafeez also put a photograph of his test’s report on his tweeter handle @MHafeez22.

It is believed that Hafeez opted for a private test without the approval and knowledge of the PCB medical board that strictly asked all 10 cricketers declared Covid-19 positive to go into quarantine immediately on Tuesday.

“The PCB medical department is looking into the pros and cons of the emerging situation and will come up with its version. They are considering all the aspects before furnishing their side of the story,” a source in the PCB said.

When asked whether Hafeez’s act would encourage others to undergo Covid-19 tests by private laboratories and what kind of disciplinary action he is likely to face, the source said obviously some of them would feel the same way.

It was learnt that the PCB has decided to conduct tests on June 26 of all those players, including Hafeez, who tested positive to reconfirm their status before making any final decision on them.

“These tests will be conducted at their respective cities. The results will then be shared and the next course of action will be taken,” a source told ‘The News’.

Meanwhile, ‘The News’ has learnt that all four reserve players underwent Covid-19 tests on Wednesday in their respective cities. The players include Mohammad Nawaz, Bilal Asif, Imran Butt and Mohammad Musa.

All those players and officials who earlier tested negative checked into a bio-secure floor at a hotel in Lahore on Wednesday. Their second round of tests will be coducted on Thursday (today).