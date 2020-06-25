Hockey’s Non-Representation in PSB Board: Ministry’s decision shocks Pakistan greats

ISLAMABAD: Hockey legends Akhtar Rasool and Hanif Khan Wednesday expressed their surprise over the decision of Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) to deprive hockey of representation in the newly-formed PSB Board.

Talking to ‘The News’ Akhtar Rasool said he was shocked to see hockey federation missing in the 11-member board.

“I believe the IPC ministry missed out national sport from the list of federations by mistake. If it is so then the mistake can be corrected. At all cost hockey’s representation should have been there as it is national sport so it deserves a fair deal. I cannot comprehend that someone deliberately missed out hockey federation from the board’s members list.”

The former great said that without hockey, formation of any board or sports council will remain incomplete. “Hockey is face of the nation because it has brought laurels for the country more than any other sports. Be it winning gold in Olympics, World Cup, Asian Games or Champions Trophy, hockey has been on the forefront.

“I am feeling proud that during my era as captain of the national team, Pakistan won more international medals. It is a big shock for the hockey fraternity for not including hockey federation in the Board.”

Akhtar hoped that Ministry of IPC would realise the mistake. “It is never too late to correct your mistake and I sincerely hope that efforts would be made to reconstitute the Board. Hockey’s representation should have been there even in Executive Committee what to talk about the board only.”

Upset by the decision, Hanif Khan said that even the names of ghost federations were included in the list. “Can anyone tell me as where is football federation in the country? Football is being run on ad-hoc basis. Currently football federation does not exist in the country. The ministry must take notice of this negligence and include the hockey in the board.”

Hanif added that every sports had good or bad days. “If hockey is going through a lean patch then it will prove temporary. Things would get better once we start investing in the game. What surprised me is the behaviour being shown by the government towards hockey and that is something very serious. If it was done deliberately then it is aimed at destroying image of the game.”

Hanif said as a former player he would make all efforts to give the game its due status. “Hockey has introduced the country to outer world in many ways. I am proud that hockey has also given a big name to me. We wouldn’t let anyone damage the status of the game earned after years of efforts.”

The new PSB’s board has minister of IPC as its head. Other members include secretary IPC, POA president, DG Pakistan Sports Board, Higher Education Commission chairman, Nespak chairman or his nominee not below Grade 20, president/secretary Athletics Federation of Pakistan, president/secretary Pakistan Football Federation, president/ secretary Services Sports Control Board, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and Shafiq Ahmad Abbasi (chairman Novamed Pharmaceutical Lahore).