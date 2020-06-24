China launches final satellite to complete rival to GPS

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China on Tuesday launched the final satellite in its homegrown geolocation system, completing a network designed to rival American GPS as it jostles for market share in the lucrative sector.
Footage broadcast live on television showed a rocket blasting off with the satellite from a mountainous region of southwest China, which state media hailed as another milestone in the country´s space programme.
The Beidou system -- named after the Chinese term for the Big Dipper constellation -- works on a network of about 30 satellites and competes with the US´s Global Positioning System (GPS), Russia´s GLONASS and the European Union´s Galileo. "I think the Beidou-3 system being operational is a big event," Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said.
"This is a big investment from China and makes China independent of US and European systems." The final satellite, the Beidou-3GEO3, will help improve the network´s accuracy.
China started building the system in the early 1990s to help cars, fishing boats and military tankers navigate using mapping data from the country´s own satellites. Now the service can be used on millions of mobile phones to find nearby restaurants, petrol stations or cinemas, and to guide taxis.