China launches final satellite to complete rival to GPS

BEIJING: China on Tuesday launched the final satellite in its homegrown geolocation system, completing a network designed to rival American GPS as it jostles for market share in the lucrative sector.

Footage broadcast live on television showed a rocket blasting off with the satellite from a mountainous region of southwest China, which state media hailed as another milestone in the country´s space programme.

The Beidou system -- named after the Chinese term for the Big Dipper constellation -- works on a network of about 30 satellites and competes with the US´s Global Positioning System (GPS), Russia´s GLONASS and the European Union´s Galileo. "I think the Beidou-3 system being operational is a big event," Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said.

"This is a big investment from China and makes China independent of US and European systems." The final satellite, the Beidou-3GEO3, will help improve the network´s accuracy.

China started building the system in the early 1990s to help cars, fishing boats and military tankers navigate using mapping data from the country´s own satellites. Now the service can be used on millions of mobile phones to find nearby restaurants, petrol stations or cinemas, and to guide taxis.